Delay in relocating Royal Show to Hilton

There have been some delays in the Royal Agricultural Society’s (RAS) move to the Mount Verde Estate in Hilton.

They will no longer host open-air rock concerts, fun fairs and commercial non-agricultural activities at the new premises. They will only host agriculture-based activities.

The RAS announced last year that they would be moving to Hilton next month after being at the Royal Showgrounds for 120 years.

CEO Terry Strachan confirmed that there have been delays and that town planning was still working on the processes.

Mount Verde Estate recently hosted a public meeting where residents raised concerns which has contributed to the delays. Residents were concerned about traffic, impact on infrastructure, noise and security among other issues.

One of the residents, who asked not to be named, told The Witness that the move was going to be beneficial to agriculture, but wondered if it had been properly planned.

“Even though there won’t be any concerts and other events the Royal Show offered, surely there’ll still be noise. Security as well is a concern and we hope it will be prioritised,” the resident said.

Mount Verde property developer Voigts Property Group said all written comments received were collected into the final Consent Use application, together with those sent to uMngeni Municipality.

Andre Voigts, of Voigts Property Group, said although a traffic engineer’s report has found that the current public road infrastructure is sufficient to handle the RAS relocation, they were committed to upgrades to the road leading to the new premises, which will ensure ease of access.

“The developer has undertaken to widen the main access point and certain roads and will also introduce an online ticket purchasing system that will alleviate activity at the entrance.

The RAS property falls under the governance of the Mount Verde management association, which is the property owners’ association responsible for Mount Verde Estate.

“As such, the RAS and its attendees will be subject to the estate rules, but will also enjoy the security and other benefits associated with being located in a secure estate,” said Voigts.

He said the RAS entered into an option-to-purchase agreement for the 8,1-hectare property. The property has existing infrastructure and buildings as it was used previously as an equestrian centre, hosting shows and events as well as training for various equestrian disciplines, he said.

The existing building is approximately 2 200 square-metres in extent and will need to undergo internal modifications to accommodate what the RAS is envisioning along with an upgrade to the parking facilities.

Voigts said the Voigts Group was currently in the process of applying for further phases within Mount Verde that will lead to the completion of the vision for Mount Verde, being an intergraded sustainable farming and residential model called an Agrihood.

Voigts said RAS will form an integral part of Mount Verde in its promotion and education of various facets of agriculture, and will provide a venue to showcase the latest trends and innovations in agriculture.

“As the RAS will be accessible by the public, this will have far-reaching impacts on not only agriculture in KZN, but the entire South Africa and the move of RAS back to its roots will certainly be beneficial to agriculture as a whole,” said Voigts.