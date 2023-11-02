Demolition of problematic building in Pietermaritzburg

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The demolition of one of Pietermaritzburg’s problematic buildings has been described as a significant milestone.

The building, which was demolished recently at the corners of West and Boom streets, has not only been an eyesore for residents, but it has also brought property values down.

Msunduzi Municipality ward 27 councillor, Daniel Kemp, said the demolition of the building proves that the calls to remove it were not ignored.

“It has been a long time coming, and I fully supported the demolition of this building. It was affecting adjacent residents and added to the decay of the area. It also contributed to the sale and distribution of illegal substances,” said Kemp.

He added that considering the amount of time it took for the demolition to happen, it is by far the best move to curb the hijacking of buildings.

“One cannot recall when this building was used for the benefit of the community. It has been a drug den for a number of years. Leading up to its demise it had to be demolished as the safety of all residents was at risk. If the building was properly maintained, it would not have been in the state it had been,” he added.

In May 2020, this building was on the municipal list of derelict buildings that were meant to be demolished. However, the legal processes had yet to take place at that time.

Before being demolished, it caught fire while it was occupied by illegal dwellers.

The building dates back to the 1900s.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said the property had been burnt more than once.

It had also been hijacked but, most importantly, it became a safety hazard to its illegal occupants and general public. Criminal activities and health issues were reported. The building had burnt previously and was a fire hazard.

“The city seeks to eliminate problem building in the city and restore our city to its former glory and to ensure compliance with all applicable legislations and by-laws. The municipality is also looking at the expropriation of some buildings that we may deem fit for such,” said Mkhize.