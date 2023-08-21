Departmet vows to deal with teachers disrupting classes

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The KZN Department of Education says they will not tolerate the chaos allegedly caused by two teachers at Phayiphini High School in Mpumuza.

The two teachers have allegedly been interfering with teaching and learning there, despite being instructed to report to the circuit office, pending an investigation into their failure to teach the pupils. The two teach Grade 9 pupils.

Following a protest by the parents of the pupils, a decision was made that the two must not go to the school.

The teachers have since ignored these instructions from the Department of Education, and have reportedly been disrupting the daily operations at the school since Wednesday last week.

One of them is alleged to have been coming to the school and chasing other teachers out of their classes, demanding to teach the pupils and claiming that it is his lesson. The other teacher is said to have been sitting in his car or in the staff room most of the time.

KZN Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they will not allow chaos in their schools, especially when it is caused by teachers.

There are codes of conduct and these teachers are aware of them. They need to be professional. When they were told to go and report to the circuit office, it was because we are trying to manage the situation.

“As long as they continue to go to the school there is going to be chaos because even the parents have said they do not want them there. We are aware of what is going on and we are dealing with the matter,” he said.

School governing body chairperson Nene Hadebe told The Witness that the parents have had enough with the two and they no longer want them back in the school, even after the department has dealt with the issue. She said the only thing these teachers want to do at the school is to cause disruptions.

“As I am talking to you the pupils that are being taught by them have not received their second term reports because they [teachers] did not finish doing their job, which includes marking and submitting the marks.

“They tell us that they never received anything in writing saying that they must not report to the school. We do not want them here. We are tired [of this situation],” she said. She added that what frustrated the parents most is that on Friday the school was found locked and no one knew who had locked it.

The parents stormed into the school to find out what was happening and chaos erupted.