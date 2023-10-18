Drug dealers arrested in Scottsville

By Witness Reporter

Two men aged 34 and 44 years old were arrested in Pietermaritzburg for dealing in drugs and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

They were arrested by Hawks members from the Pietermaritzburg serious organised crime investigation unit, working together with uMgungundlovu District and crime intelligence on Monday in Scottsville.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, said their members received information about drugs that were going to be dropped off in the area.

A joint operation was conducted and members proceeded to Scottville.

Observations were made and the suspects were spotted in the parking lot, exchanging drugs. They were apprehended and a further search was conducted in the suspects' vehicles. Heroin capsules and mandrax tablets with a street value of approximately R185 200 were found.

“The 34-year-old was also found in possession of unlicensed firearms with live rounds of ammunition. They were both placed under arrest and charged accordingly,” he said.