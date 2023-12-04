Dunveria property owners upset over delay in fixing leaking reservoir

By Shorné Bennie

While some residents in parts of the city complain that their taps are running dry, those in Dunveria have another problem on their hands — their properties are being flooded by a leaking bulk water reservoir.

Some of the yards in Rupar Crescent, Dunveria, have been waterlogged ever since the reservoir started leaking a few years ago.

Despite numerous complaints to the ward councillor, the problem has apparently been left unattended and now residents are concerned that with the summer rains having started, the problem is going to get worse.

The damp bog-like conditions are attracting mosquitos, rodents and snakes. At certain times of the morning, the reservoir doesn’t just leak, but water gushes out through two overflow drains on each side of the panels, especially at around 2 am when the reservoir reaches its peak capacity.

ALSO READ | Aqueduct and reservoir supplying Durban back in service

Nerisha Maharaj said residents in the area have made numerous complaints to the ward councillor Rachel Soobiah.

We have no choice but to clean and clear the area around the reservoir as the grass is often overgrown due to the dampness.

“It has become a breeding ground for rodents and snakes. Just last week the guard patrolling the area saw a large snake slithering towards my yard while my neighbour’s dog altered them to a snake in their yard as well,” said Maharaj.

“We have called councillor Soobiah on numerous occasions to come and see for herself what is happening here but she hasn’t. Maybe the mayor himself needs to come and conduct an inspection,” she added.

Hemraj Gengan said that his property has already been damaged by the water that is constantly flowing in his yard.

The water gushes into our property at night, around 2 am or once the reservoir reaches a certain limit it starts gushing out and flowing into our yards.

ALSO READ | Overflowing reservoir causing grief for residents in Mooi River

“There is a wall in my house that is already damaged and is constantly damp. In my outbuilding, we have to contend with the damp walls and mould when the ground is waterlogged. “Nothing is being done to help us. The water just gushes and we have been contending with this for too long,” said Gengan.

Having lived in the area for 40 years, Betty Govender says her family has had to install gutters and drains around the property to divert the overflowing water away.

We keep phoning and phoning but nothing is being done to fix that reservoir or to help the residents. It is so sad to see how that water is being wasted for so many years when there are water shortages.

“We had to install gutters so that the water could flow into the drain as the water was starting to get into the house whenever the flow would be heavy. During the night it starts flowing badly, we hope that something can be done to help us,” said Govender.

Another home-owner, Nilesh Deokali, said the woodwork and walls in the home are damaged.

Ward 30 DA councillor Soobiah said that she has forwarded the messages from the residents to the Msunduzi general manager, conceding she has not been to the reservoir to see for herself what is happening.

City spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said officials have been out to the reservoir to conduct an inspection and to assess the damage.

A team from the water services department has swiftly responded to reports of leaks and we are now working on the necessary interventions to attend and resolve the problem. This includes repairing the leaks and lowering the level of the reservoir

Apologising to the residents, Mkhize said the interventions will include attending to the overgrown verges and vegetation caused by the damp conditions. She said water from the reservoir will be diverted to the Copesville Reservoir.

The steel tank was built 60 years ago and has had a number of leaks that have been previously attended to.

“We have a plan to have a dedicated bulk supply from Copesville to the current Rupar Road tank, regulated with a pressure reducing valve. Eventually the storage at the tank will be decommissioned with the 20-million litre Copesville reservoir suppling the area,” said Mkhize.