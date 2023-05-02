Edendale businesswoman invited to global conference

By Chanel George

A 22-year-old businesswoman from Nhlazatshe Location Edendale, Ward 11, has been chosen to represent her country in the Asia World Model United Nations in Thailand.

Ntobeko Mafu, an author and public speaker who founded Madame Clucks Alot, a chicken farming company, has been invited to the Asia World Model United Nations, a simulation of the European Model United Nations conference.

Selected youngsters from around the world will be present to speak about crucial issues in their own nations.

I will be speaking about food insecurity in South Africa mainly and its link to cultural diversity, as well as how forgetting the basics, like planting, has led to shortened lifespans and a series of other critical issues — such as theft and broken family structure — under the Unesco council. I will then get insights from youth all over the world and return with a stronger business model.

Mafu said as a young woman from Edendale, a teenage mother, a product of divorce, and the head of a child-headed household, “I say that with faith, a vision, and absolute determination absolutely nothing is out of reach. Everything is at your disposal; use the resources you have around you to your benefit.

“In order to get further you need to know where you are headed and know and understand that your circumstance is not your identity. Everyone has a sad story, use yours to heal and become a tangible representation of a dream realised,” said Mafu.

Mafu has a diploma in human resources management from the Durban University of technology (DUT) in May 2022.

“I will be graduating again this year in May with an advanced diploma.”

Mafu started her business while doing her second year, but informally.

I had just written and published my self-help book titled Letters to whoever needs to hear this, which speaks of building and nurturing your emotional intelligence so that you don’t carry your trauma into adulthood.

“I used the money I generated from the book sales to build my chicken coop whilst also participating in incubation programmes. I have been trained by Innobiz DUT, NYDA, the Pan African women’s network and the U.S. consulate general, in collaboration with Innobiz. I have also won three pitch competitions. All while studying to complete my qualification,” said Mafu.

Mafu said she initially started the business to put food on their table but also realised that food insecurity contributed to crime, broken families and sometimes suicide.

“I speak from experience, being the head of a child-headed household.

Over time I realised I could make a profit out of this while also making other people’s lives easier by providing access to affordable healthy protein and organic leafy greens for consumption at affordable prices.

When The Witness asked Mafu how she felt about being selected, she said she was ecstatic about representing her country in Thailand.