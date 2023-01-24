Elandskop family struggles to rebuild after house fire

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A family of eleven, whose five-room house was ravaged by fire, is struggling to pick up the pieces.

The devastating blaze struck the family’s home in the Khokhwane area of Elandskop, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday at around 2.30 pm.

The fire is believed to have started in one of the bedrooms.

According to a family member, Fikisile Ngcobo, she was busy cooking in the kitchen while the children were all outside in the shade because of the unbearable heat.

“I didn’t hear or smell anything while I was in the kitchen and then went to chill on the veranda. Children shouted that there’s a weird smell of something burning. We went inside the house to check. At that time the mattress was already on fire.

We lost everything, including school uniforms, identity documents and matric certificates. We are devastated by this situation and we are relying on the children’s school principal, who promised to send us new uniforms.

“The ward councillor also came to check the situation. Disaster management also came and gave us sponges and food,” she said.

Ngcobo added that the neighbours assisted in extinguishing the fire.

All our belongings were burnt. Our clothing, the children’s school uniforms and books — everything is gone. All that we are left with is the clothes on our backs. I can’t tell you how I feel. I am trying to cope but it’s difficult.

She added that the neighbours have been of great help to them.

“They donated food and clothes to us. We are only using four small rooms, including a rondavel, and it is not easy at all. All we ask for is for children to get assistance in getting identity documents and certificates. We also appeal for help in rebuilding the house,” Ngcobo added.

Having lost all their furniture in the fire, she said they would have to start from scratch.

“We hope we will be able to rebuild our family home. However, it will take a long time since I am the only one working and I don’t earn a lot,” she said, adding that the children are traumatised because they witnessed everything.

“We don’t know how we will rebuild our lives,” said Ngcobo.

Msunduzi municipality ward 39 councillor, Mbusiswa Mkhize, said he is saddened by the incident. “Msunduzi Municipality disaster management paid this family a visit to provide a relief package. The fire department also came to douse the fire.

We have appealed to different organisations to try and close the gap that is left

Department of Social Development

KwaZulu Natal Department of Social Development spokesperson, Mhlabunzima Memela, said they will refer the matter to disaster management to assist with blankets and foam mattresses.

“Social workers will provide psychosocial support in the form of trauma counselling and social relief of distress to the family,” he said.