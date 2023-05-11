Elderly man fights back against knife-wielding intruders

By Lethiwe Makhanya

“It could have been worse, but I fought.”

This is how a 72-year-old man from Sandra Crescent, Pelham in Pietermaritzburg, described an armed robbery that left him with a scar on his hand and a sore body.

Authur Venter told The Witness that he was attacked by two unknown men while at home on Tuesday afternoon.

He said he was alone when the incident took place at around 3 pm.

Venter said he was busy starting a fire outside the house, which is used to boil water, when he noticed that he was under attack.

At first I heard my dogs barking and I looked in the direction from where they were barking and I saw nothing. I did not pay attention, I continued doing what I was doing. The next minute I felt a hand blocking my mouth.

“Next, there was a knife held against my neck. I tried to break loose but I got cut in the hand. It was not easy as a 72-year-old fighting a youngster.”

“They asked for the house key and I told them that I do not have it.

“The second man went to the kitchen door and broke the burglar gate while the other man held a knife against my neck,” he said.

He said the man with the knife wanted to grab him and take him into the house but he tried to fight him off for about 10 to 15 minutes.

However, the assailant eventually won. At the time, his dogs were hiding in the corner of the yard and were no longer barking.

“He put me down on the kitchen floor while his assistant went to the bedroom and took two televisions and some tools. As they were leaving the house I tried to follow them but one assailant looked back and kicked me in the chest. I fell with my back against the fridge.

“It was a terrible thing that happened. My whole body is sore. I am not young anymore but I fought and showed them that I am not scared. It only took them about 10 minutes to steal the things before leaving,” he said, adding that they jumped over the wall and escaped.

Venter added it was not the first time that he has been robbed at knifepoint in the same house. He said the last incident happened about two months ago and in that incident, he was almost stabbed.

I believe that these criminals have been watching me and they had information … it is a terrible experience but I trust in God. When you look into the eyes of these criminals, you can see evil. It is scary but I do not know if they will be coming back.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala confirmed the incident.

He said police are investigating a case of house robbery and no one has been arrested.