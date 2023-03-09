Contractor caught red-handed illegally connecting customer to Msunduzi electricity grid

Chris Ndaliso

A Msunduzi electricity service provider was caught red-handed illegally connecting a customer to the electricity grid.

The city is now in the process of blacklisting Andile Madi for his involvement in stealing municipal electricity.

He was charged, appeared in court and is out on bail, said the municipality.

The customer, who is a general practitioner in the Southgate area, was disconnected earlier in the day for owing the City R65 000 for water and electricity.

A municipal insider said Madi was caught on the same Friday afternoon reconnecting the electricity supply.

The man [Madi] is a former Msunduzi employee and is currently a subcontractor in the City. A forensic investigator was sent to the area at around 7 pm to assist an official from the finance department who had been informed about an illegal connection. They caught him red-handed on top of the pole connecting a customer who had been disconnected in the morning of the same Friday. He was arrested and appeared in court on Monday.

The general practitioner, whose name is withheld, could not be reached for comment.

Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobe Mkhize confirmed that the suspect was a contractor in the municipality.

He was detained and later charged by the SAPS. This [type of theft] impacts negatively on the operations of council as the very people who are brought in to assist council, just like this man, are found to have been doing underhand work … The necessary processes are being followed to have the contractor blacklisted.

Mkhize said currently businesses account for R734 million and government departments up to R135 million of the municipal debt.

All efforts are being focused on ensuring all debt is recovered from all debtors to ensure that council meets its service delivery obligations. Residents who have information on illegal tampering or reconnections are encouraged to come forward so that action can be taken to address this problem.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sifiso Gwala confirmed the incident and Madi’s arrest.