Electricity restored in most parts of Hilton

By Akheel Sewsunker

Electricity had been restored to most parts of Hilton by on Thursday afternoon, however, many areas in Pietermaritzburg still remained without power.

Msunduzi Municipality said in a statement on Thursday that the affected 33kv line A and B that feeds from the Retief substation to Crossways Primary substation (in Hilton) has been restored.

“The technicians will remain on the ground to ensure full restoration of electricity to all affected areas,” said the statement.”

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. We thank our teams for the speed with which they have responded.

Meanwhile, parts of Pietermaritzburg remain without electricity.

Some of the areas that are experiencing prolonged power outages include Sweetwaters, Mkhondeni, Eastwood, Bishopstowe, Westgate and the surrounding areas.

Municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba said dedicated teams have been working around the clock to ensure that more than half of the reported electricity faults are attended to and resolved.

He said members of the community are urged to follow the correct channels made available to log a fault. The call centre is reachable at 0800 001 868 or e-mail call.centre@msunduzi.gov.za

The following details will be required: nature of fault, customer name, telephone num-ber, account/meter number, suburb, street name and house number.