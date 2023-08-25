Engen garage shooting: Officer opposes bail for accused man

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A cashier who was recently shot at an Engen garage in Pietermaritzburg fears that her alleged shooter will kill her if gets released on bail.

This was the evidence in an affidavit filed before court on Thursday by investigating officer Sergeant Lucas Ngcongo, during the formal bail application of the accused.

Mduduzi Kweyama (43), from Imbali Unit 1, who is employed by Msunduzi Municipality as a technician, appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, where is facing a charge of attempted murder.

ALSO READ | Two shot dead in KwaMashu shooting

It is alleged that he shot Thando Msomi, a cashier at Engen Duzi Garage in Boshoff Street, just after 11 pm on August 7.

The 28-year-old cashier was rushed to hospital after she was shot in front of the store’s security guard.

It is alleged that Kweyama had gone to the garage to buy food, but he was not happy with the delay of his fast-food order. He was then engaged in an altercation with the cashier and asked for his money back, which he did get.

Ngcongo said he is opposed to the accused being released on bail as he is facing serious charges.

He said he has also spoken to the complainant, who informed him that she is scared the accused might come after her if he is released on bail.

The accused knows where the complainant works and she is not safe. The incident took place at a work place that the complainant is using as a source of income. If the accused is released on bail, the complainant will be deprived of her source of income.

“The accused shot a defenceless victim. I have watched the video and saw that the complainant tried to avoid the accused, but he followed her and shot her. He appears to have anger issues and he does not belong in the community,” he said.

Kweyama, through his attorney, however disputed that he would interfere with the complainant or state witnesses.

ALSO READ | One dead, another in hospital after Durban drive-by shooting

In his affidavit, he said he is a sole provider to his mother, who is a pensioner, and he also supports his three children financially.

“When I heard that the police were looking for me, I handed myself over. I have no knowledge of the state witnesses and I am planning on pleading not guilty on the charges levelled against me,” he said.

He further stated that he is willing to report to Plessislaer police station and he can only afford a bail amount of R1 000.

The case was adjourned until August 30 for the bail judgement.