By Lethiwe Makhanya

A former employee of Msunduzi Municipality was granted bail of R3 000 by the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, for charges that include fraud, forgery and theft.

Rithabile Peter Moloi (27) from Ezinketheni, Copesville made his first appearance on Monday after he was arrested on Friday at his home.

Moloi is facing 20 charges, which include seven charges of fraud, seven charges of theft and six charges of forgery committed while he was employed by the city.

Dressed in a biker jacket, tracksuit pants, socks and sandals, Moloi looked nervous throughout the proceedings and stood with his hands behind his back.

It is alleged that he was previously employed by Msunduzi Municipality in the pay office department, but he resigned in December 2022. The state said they are not opposed to his being released on bail.

They said the bulk of investigation has been done and they are waiting for a Section 205 statement to be obtained, which might lead to having more charges added to those Moloi was already facing and another accused added in the matter.

Bail application

During the bail application, through his attorney, he told the court that he does not have any previous convictions or pending cases.

He also revealed that he is a cab driver and he has four dependents. He said he has been living in Ezinketheni for 17 years.

The magistrate granted him bail with the condition that he does not interfere with the state witnesses.

According to the court papers, all the 20 cases were committed between March and June 2022 at Pietermaritzburg. Moloi has been using the same modus operandi in all the cases.

Fraud cases

In terms of the fraud cases, it is alleged that Moloi would unlawfully and with intent to defraud, misrepresent to Msunduzi Municipality that a beneficiary’s bank account details for payments to be made had changed to another bank account.

He would then have the money paid into the account that he had provided details for He would also allegedly forge documents with proof of account details and communicate these to Msunduzi Municipality as the proof of account details for the account he wanted the money paid into.

In April 2022 he had over R66 000 paid into the new accounts that he had submitted. In May 2022 a total of over R309000 was deposited into the bank accounts that he had been providing.

He first had over R67 000 paid into the account, then over R24 000, over R55 000, over R102 000 and a further sum of more than R61 000 was paid into the bank account that he had submitted for that certain individual.

In June 2022 he had over R50 000 paid into the supplied account. For all the cases, Moloi had a different beneficiary that he would allegedly change bank account details for and forge documents with an application to have the money deposited into a new bank account that he would provide.

The case was postponed to July 28 for further investigations. Moloi indicated he would apply for legal aid.