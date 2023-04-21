Imbali mass shooting | Eyewitnesses recount ‘movie scene’ shootout in Imbali

By Chris Ndaliso

An eyewitness to the shootout between police and suspects linked to Friday morning’s mass murder in Imbali likened the events to a ‘Hollywood movie’.

Imbali resident Nompumelelo Madlala said she was hiding in a wardrobe when the police stormed her home after one suspect ran into her yard.

“I had just had tea and was standing outside when suddenly gunshots rang out. I was turning to get into the house when a man suddenly ran into the yard, and I sprinted back into the house and hid under the bed. The sound of gunfire was scary and fled from under the bed into the wardrobe. A moment later a police officer opened the wardrobe and I lifted up my arms yelling for them not to shoot me,” said Madlala.

As the police searched her home she heard gunshots from the other side of the street and people were running for cover.

“I had already heard about the massacre on the other side of the section and I was planning to walk to the scene when the shootout took place between the suspects and the police. We’ve had shootings in the area before, but it was never this close to the point I actually stared down the barrel of a gun,” she said.

Another eyewitness, Tholakele Zondi said her relative was caught in the crossfire while walking on the street to take his clothes to a local tailor for alteration.

“He was already on the street when the shooting started. He ran back into the yard for cover like everyone else, but he got shot. He was bleeding profusely as he had sustained several gunshots,” said Zondi.

The shootout

During the shootout police shot dead one of the suspects and arrested two others one of which sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

By the afternoon the body of the dead suspect remained on the street as police forensic investigators combed the scene.

Police Minister

Police minister Bheki Cele, who visited the scene, said police came under gunfire as they attempted to arrest the suspects.

“The suspects opened fire on the police who responded in defence,” said Cele. He said the suspect killed was linked to various other murders.