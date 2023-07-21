Fashion students showcase designs at Northdale event

By Akheel Sewsunker

The Umgungundlovu TVET College fashion Show brought glitz and glamour to the Northdale FET campus on Thursday as students showcased their design skills on the runway. With 68 students displaying their designs, including their Durban July and Dundee July entries, the excitement was high.

Many designers were eager to flex their fashion muscles for their fellow students, as well as for the assembled guests and other stakeholders who were in attendance.

Andile Simelane, the campus manager for the Northdale campus, said this was a first for them.

We have never had such a big event before. We wanted to have it last year, but we did not know the magnitude of it.

“We started by first participating in the Durban July, where 20 students entered and nine made it to the top 20. We are trying to showcase our fashion design course. It is a fairly new course that is in its second year. A lot of our stakeholders also attended the show,” said Simelane, adding that the fashion show surpassed the college’s expectations.

“When you are building up to an event of this magnitude, you don’t know how it will turn out until you see the outcome, but it exceeded our expectations.” Acclaimed designer and Pietermaritzburg School of Fashion alumnus Martin Steenkamp, who is a lecturer at the college, said the fashion show aimed to expose the design students’ vast talent and skill.

“We wanted to develop our students and expose them to the market. This is where we, as an institution, can give them the platform. Our students have showcased their wares at other shows as well, such as the Durban July and the Dundee July. I am beyond happy with the students because, if you look at the calibre of their work, I think it is a reflection of what has been done.

“As the saying goes, actions speak louder than words. If you look at the action within the bodies of work on show, that reflects the commitment of the students,” said Steenkamp.

Luyanda Khumalo, one of the designers who showcased her work at the event, could not contain her excitment. “It is very exciting. This is the first fashion show that I am showcasing at,” she said.

It is so exciting and it is an honour. I am not an office person, I love working with my hands, I like being creative and I saw that fashion fit my personality. I have four garments on show today

Another designer, Okuhle Mzimba, said she felt it was her calling to pursue fashion. “I ran away from it for a while. You know [how you’re often told] you have to have a stable job. I’ve always run away from the artistic part of it, but it kept finding me,” she said.

“I love fashion and [experimenting with clothes]. Through this course I’ve discovered that I have a talent for it as well.”