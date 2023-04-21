Final suspect linked to Copesville crime spree has been arrested

By Akheel Sewsunker

The last remaining suspect of the four robbery and rape suspects linked to the recent Copesville crime wave, was apprehended over the weekend. The suspect was apprehended with joint efforts from PAC Security and members of the community.

This suspect was part of the violent home robbery gang that had earlier this year been terrorising the Copesville community.

The gang was also charged with the rape of an eighteen-year-old mother, after waiting for her to finish breastfeeding her child in February.

The three other suspects were arrested in February as a result of the joint efforts of Mi7 and SAPS, and charged with two counts of rape as well as charges of house robbery.

However, this suspect managed to evade the law until he was finally captured by a co-ordinated effort between the community and members of PAC and then handed over to SAPS.

PAC

PAC security members, with the help of community members, managed to lure the suspect from his home Swapo B to the main road in Copesville.

“We had the eyewitness monitoring the suspect’s whereabouts until we arrived on scene,” said P.A.C. Security manager Cameron Pillay.

“On the evening of April 15, we had a breakthrough regarding the fourth suspect, who was said to be in the Swapo area. I immediately requested backup from one of our tactical response units. We met with eyewitnesses who worked hand-in-hand with us in successfully apprehending the suspect,” said Pillay.

Pillay said that the suspect came willingly and offered no resistance. Pillay added that they had been invested in the apprehension of the suspects since the start.

“When the incident occurred in February of this year, we received a call for help via one of the chat groups. We were the first responders on the scene.

Since then, we have worked with the complainants and other informants obtaining information regarding the suspects.

He added that it was a great achievement in being involved in the arrest of such an allegedly dangerous criminal.

“It’s a great feeling! It gets our adrenaline pumping but more importantly, the feeling of appreciation when we see the look of gratitude on the complainants’ faces and to know that we have made a difference in keeping our community safe. There is no greater feeling than that,” said Pillay.

SAPS

He added that the suspect was handed over to the Mountain Rise Police.

Warrant Officer Pancheal Singh, the Mountain Rise Saps communications officer, said the man arrested is in his late twenties, “and he was the last of the four suspects who were involved in the rape and house break-ins in Copesville in February”.

The man made his first appearance in court on April 17.