FOBNR to abandon resource centre after thieves strip the centre bare

By Chanel George

After multiple attempts to restore the resource centre in the Bisley Nature Reserve, the lack of commitment from municipal security has forced Friends of Bisley Nature Reserve (FOBNR) to abandon its dream.

FOBNR recently discovered the resource centre has once again been stripped of all its contents, over a short period of time.

This is despite the presence of security officers, employed by the municipality to patrol the centre on a 24-hour basis.

According to Peter West, the chairperson of FOBNR, the security personnel only utilised the centre to while away their shift, sleeping in the shade.

“The ‘on duty’ municipal security are often seen parked in their vehicles under a shady tree in the picnic area or next to the Poultry Institute, sleeping away their shift. Where is the managerial reform the politicians keep talking about?”

No patrols are ever conducted at night, so the facilities were systematically stripped — first every fitting, then of every piece of wire and electrical and light fitting, then all plumbing was destroyed and, finally, the roofing disappeared. This under the ‘watchful eye’ of Msunduzi security.

The resource centre was built in the Bisley Nature Reserve some 30 years ago.

It comprised the historical shooting range butts and bunkers for educational purposes, as well as ablution facilities, a kitchen and two cabin-style dormitories that could provide accommodation for 16 people.

An equipped classroom and a shady deck with views of the lawn and braai area were also part of the resource centre.

FOBNR began restoring the buildings with donations from various businesses, with the purpose of using the facility for an educational programme.

However, the failure of the Msunduzi security to protect the centre has forced FOBNR to reluctantly abandon the centre, which, West said, will decay as the bush reclaims it.

“Unless all municipal departments work together on joint community projects, they will revert to a state of disrepair,” West said.

No response to requests for comment had been provided by Msunduzi Municipality by the time of publication.