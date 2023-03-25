Former ‘Witness’ journalist dies

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Veteran and former sub-editor at The Witness Arthur Richard “Dick” Jones died on Sunday after contracting pneumonia. He was 91.

His companion of more than 35 years, Lorraine Bryant, said he was battling to breathe and on oxygen during his last days, and died very upset with load shedding and the state of the country.

He was ready to go and not afraid. He was calm, which also made me calm

Jones was born in England and arrived in South Africa with his parents in 1947.

After several jobs in commerce, he began a journalism career — which spanned 20 years — as a staff reporter at the Newcastle Advertiser, followed by five years as a reporter and sub-editor at the Natal Witness in Pietermaritzburg.

Jones emigrated to Tasmania, Australia, with his young family after the Sharpville shootings in 1960 and worked for two Launceston newspapers, The Examiner and the Saturday Evening Express, as well as TNT9tv station and radio station.

His return to Pietermaritzburg

In 1966, he returned to Pietermaritzburg, where he then worked as a night editor for the Natal Witness from 1967 to 1974.

He also wrote editorials and was an acting editor on several occasions. In 1974, he became the director of the Pietermaritzburg Publicity Association, from where he retired in 1995.

In 1984, he launched and edited the South African quarterly tourism magazine Going Places.

He helped to establish and serve on the committee of the Tourism Association of Natal/KwaZulu (Tank) in 1990, which marketed the province until 1995.

In 1993 he persuaded Spoornet to place a brass plaque with his own wording at the Pietermaritzburg Railway Station to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi eviction from a train there in 1893.

Fascinated by history, Jones realised the potential of the KZN battlefields as tourist attraction and in the late 1980’s encouraged Dundee and other coal-mining towns in the area to concentrate on tourism.

Jones will be dearly missed by Bryant, daughter Carole, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many friends.

His memorial service will be held at the Howick Sports Club today at 10 am.