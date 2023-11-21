Four appear in court for councillor’s murder

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Security was tight at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday during the court appearance of four men who allegedly killed Msunduzi Ward 41 councillor Mabhungu Mkhize.

Armed police officers stood by the door of the courtroom when Sithembiso Gqirashe (27) from Imbali Unit 13, Minenhle Mkhulise (23) from Herwood, Lulekwa Ntombela (26) from Slangspruit and Thembelani Mbatha (21) from Imbali Unit 14 made their court appearance.

The men are alleged to have killed Mkhize and to have attempted to murder Muzikhona Dlongolo at Imbali Unit 14 on August 25 this year. Mkhize (45) was on his way back from a council meeting at the time of the shooting. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Gqirashe and Mkhulise are also facing charges of being in possession of illegal firearms and live ammunition. While all of the men previously abandoned their bail application, Gqirashe and Mkhulise yesterday told the court they reconsidered and now want to apply for bail.

The matter was remanded until December 11 for their formal bail application.

In another matter, Mbatha was also added to the charge sheet of Deon Warren Thabo Mathonsi (27), who allegedly killed 10 family members in Imbali Unit 14.

Mathonsi is facing 10 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The incident took place in April this year. Seven women and three men were killed, and five people were injured.

Mbatha also abandoned his right to apply for bail in this matter. The case was remanded to December 4 for him to join his co-accused and for further investigations.