Fun for all at 59th Art in the Park

The 59th Edition of Art in the Park, sponsored by Creative Arts College, will be taking place in the KZN National Botanical Gardens in Mayors Walk, Pietermaritzburg, from April 27 to May 1.

Msunduzi Pietermaritzburg Tourism Association has secured a great line-up of artists, and visitors to the event are guaranteed to have their senses stimulated with great art, gourmet food and drinks as well as entertainment.

Children can look forward to having fun in the Kids Zone, which will be equipped with jumping castles, slides, face painting and a library corner with storytelling.

Another unmissable attraction is the Acrobranch Adventure Park, which is situated inside the botanical gardens.

They are offering a 50% discount on all their packages for the duration of Art in the Park.

The Creative Arts College beauty faculty will be hosting a day spa during the festival. Patrons can look forward to indulging in massages, manicures and pedicures and henna art.

This year, there is also an exciting food court boasting a range of delicious snacks, food and drinks, and entertainment to suit every musical taste. Dumisani Mhlongo, director of the Msunduzi Pietermaritzburg Tourism association, said: “This year’s Art in the Park exhibition promises to be an even more exciting family show.

“The true value of art will be exercised in so many ways, allowing creatives a platform to showcase their talents and sell their works, thereby participating in the economy and growing markets, whilst doing what they love to do.”

Kevin Palium, chief executive officer of Creative Arts College, added: “To all the participating artists, it’s always a pleasure to view your creative works. Often paintings and other art forms come from deep personal spaces of the human mind.

Thank you for committing yourself, your talent, and your time in your art — all for us to enjoy and hopefully come away with, as we encourage not only art appreciation but also art investments.

Art in the Park will be open from 10 am to 9 pm on Thursday (April 27), Friday (April 28), Saturday (April 29) and Sunday (April 30). The event runs from 10 am to 4 pm on Monday (May 1).

Tickets can be bought at www.ticketpro.co.za, at the venue or from the PMB Tourism office. For more information, phone 033 345 0641 or visit www.pmbtourism.co.za