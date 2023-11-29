Fundokuhle pupils taught about importance of restoring forests

By Witness Reporter

As temperatures soared to 40°C on Friday, Grade 10 and 11 pupils from Fundokuhle Secondary School in Imbali planted 20 much-needed indigenous trees in the Ferncliffe Forest, in Montrose.

The pupils were able to visit the mistbelt forest thanks to a partnership between the USA’s Arbor Day Foundation, FedEx and local restoration NGO Ferncliffe Forest Wilding (FWW).

This is the first time the Arbor Day Foundation, which has helped plant over 500 million trees worldwide, has worked in South Africa.

The event included collecting data for the Great Southern Bioblitz, an intense annual effort to record all forms of biodiversity — from wasps to fungi to trees — throughout the southern hemisphere. The 2023 event took place from November 24 to 27.

Ferncliffe Forest Wilding is dedicated to the rewilding and restoration of Ferncliffe’s biodiversity. The forest is under severe threat from invasive plants, which are outcompeting native species. The area where pupils planted the trees was heavily invaded by bugweed (Solanum mauritianum).

“We wanted pupils who might never have visited a forest like this before to come and see for themselves how special — and fragile — they are,” said FFW co-founder Connor Cullinan. People don’t exist as a species apart from nature. Communities can make a vast difference to the health of their environments by taking action like planting trees.”

The pupils from Fundokuhle Secondary School ended their day with the top number of species recorded in the KZN Midlands Great Southern Bioblitz project area — 62. (Their score was later overtaken.) They were disappointed not to have seen larger animals, but were enthusiastic about the tree-planting process.

“In Imbali, there are mostly houses all close to each other and no space for trees,” said Lifo Ngcobo.

“I’ll remember to care about planting trees and try to spread the message to plant more in our communities and care for the environment.”

FFW sent five indigenous trees back to Fundokuhle for the school to plant on their grounds