Generous donation to Michaelhouse by old boys

Akheel Sewsunker

Michaelhouse old boys Divesh and Paresh Makan are giving back to their alma mater by equipping the next generation with skills to navigate the future.

The Makan family in Pietermaritzburg has a long history of philanthropy and giving back to their community.

Recently, the Makan brothers made a generous contribution to Michaelhouse by sponsoring a hi-tech education facility, with a focus on cutting-edge technology.

The Makan Centre, which opened at the school this month, will also benefit the nearby community and other local schools around Lions River in the Midlands.

“We decided to give back to school because the school had done so much for us. This is our way to give back to the community,” said Divesh, who matriculated from Michaelhouse in 1991, a few years before his brother, Paresh, in 1994.

The centre will focus on robotics and cutting-edge education [that] differs from traditional education,” said Divesh. He said he hopes the centre will be well received and will benefit the lives of pupils. We hope this centre is able to help thousands of pupils and we hope that it stands for a long time. Our family has a long history of philanthropy and our dad has always been involved in giving back to the community.

Jed Coventry, the knowledge and resources co-ordinator at Michaelhouse, said the new centre will be the home for the school’s Future -Fit curriculum, a transdisciplinary, project-based learning programme aimed at developing 21st century thinking and learning skills.

“The Makan Centre will be used for academic innovation, with a focus on implementing new and creative approaches to teaching and learning, incorporating technology, project-based learning and personalised learning programmes.”

The Future-Fit curriculum and the learning spaces and technology available in the Makan Centre will prepare pupils for a hyperconnected, uncertain and unpredictable future, improving pupil engagement and achievement, and developing 21st century thinking and learning skills.

He said robotics was chosen as the main priority as one of the key skills required in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Makan Centre aims to prepare pupils for this future by providing them with opportunities to learn about robotics, coding, working with AI, 3D printing and rapid prototyping, and content and media creation.

Coventry added that the idea took almost two years to conceptualise and just over one year to complete the building of the centre.

Situated in the heart of the school, with its modern design based on natural light, flexibility, sustainability and innovation, this centre serves as a beacon of inspiration on so many levels.

He said the new centre aligns with the Makan brothers’ vision for Michaelhouse to have a space within the school dedicated to these principles.