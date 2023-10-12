Graphic: Women top men in Pietermaritzburg census

By Chris Ndaliso

There are more women than men in Msunduzi, according to the latest census results, which indicate that women make up 52,3% of residents.

Msunduzi’s population has grown from 621 715 in 2011 to 817 725 in 2022. According to the census, the city’s population of women continues to grow steadily and outnumber men, with the female population sitting at 427 417, as of 2022, compared to 325 770 in 2011.

The number of men is slightly lower, with 390 308 recorded in 2022, compared to 295 945 in 2011.

The city’s young demographic has also grown, with 177 803 people aged between five and 24, compared to 160 000 in the same age group in 2011.

Population growth concerns

However, the business community raised concerns over the impact population growth has had on the city’s ageing infrastructure, which has not been updated to accommodate the population growth.

“We are not managing to meet the infrastructure needs of our current citizens and any increase in population will put our infrastructure under further pressure, which we really cannot afford,” said Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB) chief executive Melanie Veness.

Veness said it would also be interesting to know how many people are still economically active, compared to the census results in 2011.

According to the statistics, Msunduzi had 121 130 formal dwellings in 2011, and 27 569 traditional dwellings, while there were over 13 000 informal dwellings the same year. The numbers have grown significantly in the 2022 census.

The number of dwellings with flushing toilets has also increased to 134 595, from 93 415 in 2011.

Msunduzi acting general manager for community services, Wilson Mhlongo, said the city’s population growth is not new.

Mhlongo welcomed the census outcomes, saying that this will help them make informed decisions when it comes to the provision of services.

These figures have been gathered over a period of time and were only released recently. This, therefore, does not mean that the city has not been catering to the extra number of people who were not there as part of the 2011 census.

“We are aware of the gradual growth of our population, that is why you see us buying trucks and skips every now and again. This is the realisation of the growing numbers of our residents. Our service delivery programmes are always tailored to provide sufficient services for the city’s population,” said Mhlongo.

The census results of the year under review were recently handed over to state President Cyril Ramaphosa, by statistician-general Risenga Maluleke. The results show that the country’s population has grown to 62 million in the year under review.

Gauteng remained the most populous province, with 15 million people, while the Northern Cape had the smallest population at 1,3 million. Nationally, the black population has increased significantly, while the white population dropped by 83 060 from 4 586 840 in 2011. The Indian population has grown from 1 286 930 in 2011 to 1 697 468 in 2022.

Accepting the census report, which was broadcast live on television, Ramaphosa noted the decrease in people older than 20 who have no education.

The presentation [census] shows people’s housing circumstances have improved, with almost 90% of South Africans now staying in formal housing.

The 2022 census data collection started on census reference night, February 2, 2022, and ended in May 2022, with provinces finishing at different times.

The process was traditionally conducted in October, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the process had to be postponed to February 2022.

According to the statistician-general, the process for the 2022 period was affected by “unprecedented” challenges, including riots, ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns, and climate change issues such as flooding in some parts of the country.