Greyling Street building gutted by fire

By Chanel George

A building on Greyling Street in Pietermaritzburg was gutted by fire on Tuesday morning after it caught alight.

Mi7 National Group said they received reports of the fire around 7 am.

The Fire Department responded first and was shortly after joined by Mi7 members.

According to Colin David, Mi7’s spokesperson, no one was inside the building when it caught fire.

David said it took about 45 minutes to put the fire out.

“Unfortunately, the building was completely destroyed by fire, but the Fire Department did manage to save the nearby properties from burning as well,” added David.