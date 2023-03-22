Gruesome discovery leaves the Inadi community in shock

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The gruesome discovery of dismembered human body parts, belonging to an infant, in two different houses in Pietermaritzburg, has left residents traumatised.

The remains were discovered at two different places by Inadi community members in Plessislaer, who then alerted the police.

The Witness was told that a dog was seen dragging a human’s lower body in someone’s yard and then at another home, one kilometre away, a skull was found in the yard on Monday morning.

Severed arms were later found near the railway line.

The body parts are believed to be that of a baby girl, who was allegedly abandoned some time after birth. A concerned community member, M. Zondi, said the discovery has horrified the community.

The head had already changed colour to black, due to being exposed to the sunlight. It’s just so horrific. It is so inhumane

Another community member, who did not want to be named, said he is not in a right state of mind after what he saw.

“I went to the site myself and am still shocked by what I saw. I keep having flashbacks of what we saw. It is quite shocking and depressing that, in this day and age, there are people who still abandoned children. I don’t believe that the person who did this is from the area,” he added.

Department of Social Development

Department of Social Development spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela said they always encourage people to contact relevant stakeholders if they fall pregnant.

If the mother [later] wants to be part of the child’s life again, they are allowed. Abandoning children is a criminal offence

“There is also a period of time, which is allowed by the Department of Health, to terminate [a pregnancy]. If it happens that you have already given birth, you will be able to receive assistance from social workers. Abandoning a child will never be accepted,” said Memela.

He added those found guilty of abandoning a child need to be sentenced. Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said an inquest docket was opened for investigation.