Helping High school pupils make the right subject choice

By Jerry Barnes

Most high school pupils these days lack sufficient information on which subjects to choose that align with their future career goals.

It is also common to see high school pupils choosing the wrong subjects and later courses, just to “follow friends”.

These are the sentiments shared by Nomkhosi “Shadoo” Shezi, of the Eastwood-based Empowering Youth Organisation, when she spoke to The Witness recently.

ALSO READ | Education Department building deemed unfit for workers

Shezi said it is distressing to see the parents’ frustration when their children drop out or fail to cope when they enter higher learning institutions.

“We often see parents shattered when their children drop out of tertiary institutions. If you are properly guided early at the high school stage, your years at tertiary institutions should not be a problem or [a source] of stress.

Unfortunately our children are always choosing the wrong subjects at high school and courses just to please their friends.

“Children should always be wise and remember that what they are currently doing at the high school will be part of their lives forever. So our organisation is saying to them, be wise at high school from day one,” said Shezi.

The aim of the organisation

EYO’s aim is to visit the majority of high schools in the local townships in order to “educate” and guide pupils before they reach Grade 12.

“As parents or big sisters and brothers, we need to tackle the issue very early before Grade 12 and so far our target is Grade 9. If they are properly advised at that stage, it will be just smooth sailing for them.”

ALSO READ | How to help matrics with poor results

Local schools that the organisation has already visited are Eastwood and Buhlebuyeza Secondary School. In their visits, Shezi said, they were warmly welcomed by the heads of the schools and school governing body (SGB).

Besides guiding high school pupils, the organisation also runs programmes and courses for the unemployed.

They are partners with other educational institutions such as uMgungundlovu TVET, Damelin, IT Academy, Icesa, Boston College, Funda After High Programme, UKZN and DUT.

For the local youth who are mostly unemployed we run workshops, dialogues and training in various aspects of life such as personal development, self identity, my career/my future and basics in computers,” said Shezi.

Retired high school teacher and businessman in Ward 34 (Eastwood, Cinderella Park and Panorama) Peter Petersen on Sunday said: “The foundation of proper guidance lasts after high school and it’s essential.