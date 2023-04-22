Hitmen caught during muthi cleansing ritual

By Chris Ndaliso

Police are probing the possibility that Friday’s mass murder in Imbali that claimed the lives of 10 family members could be linked to an ongoing criminal investigation following charges of attempted murder against suspects who had allegedly assaulted one of the survivors.

A gang of four hitmen entered the Memela home in Unit 14 Imbali in the early hours of Friday morning shooting dead 10 family members including several children.

It is alleged the attackers raped one of the teenage girls and then killed her.

Eight other family members sustained injuries and were admitted to various city hospitals.

Police crime intelligence received information that the gang had fled to a safehouse approximately a kilometer away from the murder scene.

As police descended on the property the gang opened fire on them and in the ensuing shootout one suspect was shot dead and another sustained gunshot wounds to his leg and was arrested together with another unarmed suspect.

Police have launched a manhunt for the fourth suspect.

Before the shootout

Moments before the shootout with police the gang had been conducting a ‘cleansing’ ritual using muti apparently sourced from an Inyanga (traditional healer), according to a policeman at the scene.

We seized five bags of muthi (traditional medicine) at the scene. It was clear the men hadn’t started the ritual because the bags were intact,” said the officer.

Minister Bheki Cele

Speaking at the scene police Minister Bheki Cele said hitmen often use muthi both before and after the murders they commit and it was likely that the Inyanga who provided the muthi had previously assisted the gang with other killings around the province including shootings in Pietermaritzburg.

The suspect we arrested knows a lot. He told us the gang have previously used muthi from this Inyanga who comes from Swaziland. A lot of muthi was found at the scene.

The Witness has reliably learnt that one of the surviving victims of Thursday’s massacre had opened murder attempted charges against suspects who had assaulted him last year.

After the assault he and the family received death threats. Late last year his father was shot dead.

“We will allow the investigation to unearth the facts,” said Cele.

Family member

A family friend of the Memela’s, Siyabonga Mndebele said they were in shock following the brutal attack.

We are still processing the death of the father last year and now this. The father was murdered and we wonder whether the cases are linked. We are going to wait for the police to finish their investigations and let us know their findings. Those who survived the attack now fear for their lives.

Mndebele said the crime wave in the area has gone from bad to worse.

“Whenever it gets dark you need to ensure you’re at home. People are being robbed and murdered daily.”