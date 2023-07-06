Hope for the homeless in Pietermaritzburg

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi is making progress on its initiative to rehabilitate the homeless.

The city has identified a building at 30 Doull Road, Mayor’s Walk, as suitable to house “vagrants” and the homeless, who have been blamed as one of the reasons for the exodus of businesses from the CBD.

At this stage, it is not clear how many people can be accommodated in the building.

A report tabled at a recent council meeting brought to light a memorandum of understanding between the city and Pietermaritzburg Homeless Network (PHN), forging a collaborative relationship with the aim of providing services and support to the homeless population in Msunduzi Municipality.

According to the memorandum, the city’s responsibility is to lease the land and building for the shelter at a nominal price and to provide utilities and security.

The city will also assist in the development and implementation of programmes and services to address homelessness by mobilising state entities and will also ensure that the venue is habitable.

The network, among other things, will offer support services such as case management, job training and access to healthcare to the street community.

When asked how many people can be accommodated in the building, Msunduzi acting spokesperson Anele Makhanya said, “This is the biggest building identified and will accommodate a large number of people.

Should there be a need for more accommodation, council will look into other possible means

Caroline Holley, chairperson of the PHN, and co-founder of Life Changer, said they have started working on the building and that they expected to receive the memorandum this week.

Holley said they have already started clearing the building to save time.

“We are hoping that the memorandum will be signed this week. Since we anticipated operating from the building on March 21, we decided to start rehabilitating the facility. The MOU process has delayed work but that’s now in the past.

We want to turn this building into a place people would want to come to, not just any other place

The report sought that the council take note of the initiative to house “vagrants” at the new building. It further sought the authorisation of the city manager to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Homeless Shelter Network for the project.

The municipal property will be leased for three years at R100 000 per annum.

“The issue of ‘vagrants’ has become widespread around Msunduzi CBD and surrounding areas. The planning of the project commenced in September 2022 where the office of the mayor engaged NGOs that had requested municipal assistance to set up homeless shelters for ‘vagrants’.

“It had become more apparent that the increased number of vagrants were a major contributor to the urban decay and the economic losses the city is currently experiencing in terms of infrastructure and loss of business as it was found that businesses were closing down due to the large number of vagrants around their business premises.”

The office of the mayor was able to identify municipal land that was being occupied by illegal occupants and subsequently served a letter of eviction. This process was completed in December 2022

It said briefings regarding the roles of the various stakeholders, including the provincial Department of Social Development, have commenced. Department spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said they provide rehabilitation services on referrals.

“The department will always be available to assist the city in dealing with a situation like this. “We are very concerned about the young population who are on drugs and their lives are being destroyed.

“Hence the commitment to help those who want to rebuild their lives and do away with drugs, and reunite them with their families,” said Memela