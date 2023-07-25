Hopewell residents left reeling after man brutally murdered in bed

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Residents in Hopewell, near Thornville, are reeling in shock after a man was stabbed and his throat slit.

It is alleged that Mlungisi Madlala (25) was at his home sleeping when an unknown suspect entered his room and stabbed him and slit his throat.

The incident happened around 7 pm on Sunday.

According to Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, Madlala was stabbed twice in the chest and he tried to scream for help.

He said the suspect dumped his body next to a community hall.

He was found with a big hole in his neck and he was already dead. The motive for the killing is still unknown at this stage. Police are investigating a case of murder and no one has been arrested.

Ward 3 councillor Vincent “Mkhule” Maphumulo told The Witness that the incident has shocked the community and it is something that needs urgent attention from the police.

He said they want police to work around the clock to try and find the suspects.

This paints a bad picture of the community, especially because this person was attacked at his home while sleeping. We believe that if a person is inside his home he is safe, but if incidents like this happen then it is worrying and scary.

Maphumulo said police need to intervene urgently in incidents like these because they are increasing in the area.

“People, including the elderly, are getting killed in their own homes. These incidents need to be dealt with and the accused need to be arrested and taught a lesson. We can’t continue to have innocent people killed like this in their own homes.”