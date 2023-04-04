House built by prisoners handed over to flood victim

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A victim of the April 2022 floods said she will now be able to sleep peacefully after she was given keys to her brand-new home on Monday.

The new five-room house was given to the Zondi family at KwaMpumuza, in Pietermaritzburg, by KwaZulu-Natal Correctional Services regional commissioner, Mnikelwa Nxele.

It was constructed by sentenced offenders through a partnership between South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), Raubex, Just Build and local businesspeople.

The project was part of the department’s efforts to give back to the community and equip inmates with skills to help them function effectively in society upon their release.

Nxele said they wanted the community to accept offenders when they finished their sentences.

“We want [ex-convicts] to be encouraged [and empowered] so that they don’t go back to jail.”

We want to reach all the districts and assist people through working together with businesspeople who will assist us with building materials and other contributions. We encourage the spirit of Ubuntu.

Family grateful for donation

Sbongile Zondi said she is very grateful for the donation, which will make a huge difference to her life and that of her daughter and two granddaughters.

She said after the April floods, her mud house was badly damaged and she used whatever materials she had at her disposal to patch the walls up. In heavy rain or windy conditions, the makeshift wall would cave in.

“Whenever the wall crumbled, my twin granddaughters used to call me and I didn’t know what to do. My sleep will not break anymore. Thank you to everyone who contributed towards our brand-new home,” she added.

Mfuniselwa Luthuli, who was among those who saw the family’s need for a new home, said he contacted the traditional council and from there different stakeholders partnered to lend a helping hand.

“During that time, the twins were only seven years old and it was not safe for them to live in that house,” he said.

Prisoners plead for second chance

Offender Qiniso Dladla, from Port Shepstone, who has been in prison for 15 years for murder, said the programme helped him learn a lot.

“I am not proud of what I did,” he said. “If only I could turn back the time I would.”

We appeal to the community to give us a second chance. We have learnt from our mistakes. I learnt this skill in jail. I now know what I will do to make a living when I am released from prison.

“Being one of those who were chosen to build this house means that managers see something in me.”