Hulamin bounces back

Clive Ndou

Pietermaritzburg-based aluminium giant Hulamin’s strong performance saw the company post impressive results for the period ending December 2022.

The company, which released its yearly results on Monday, recorded a 22% revenue increase.

Two years ago Hulamin had been battling to navigate through a number of domestic challenges, including Covid 19 and a constrained economic environment, but they have grown sales by seven percent.

Apart from supplying automobile products, including products that enable Wi-Fi connections on aeroplanes, the company also supplies producers of beverage cans.

Normalised operating profit, which in the previous year stood at R65 million, grew to R564,6 million.

Speaking to The Witness during the release of the company’s results, Hulamin interim chief executive Geoff Watson said the strong set of numbers signalled a brighter future.

It’s something good for the company, the city of Pietermaritzburg and the entire country

The company, Watson said, was optimistic that it would perform better in 2023.

“The year 2023 has commenced with solid customer demand, particularly in the local and export beverage can markets, stable product margins and a weaker exchange rate …”

Despite Hulamin’s basic normalised headline profit per share increasing by 28% to 105c, the company, however, did not declare a dividend.

Hulamin chief financial officer (CFO) Mark Gounder said the company’s decision not to declare a dividend was due to a number of factors, including the risks associated with the current global inflationary pressures.

While Hulamin appears to have come out of its loss-making cycle, which saw investors questioning the manner in which the company was being managed, its 2022 profits were, however, lower than in the previous financial year.

In its previous results, Hulamin posted an operating profit of R538 million — this figure dropped to R530 million in the year under review.

Watson said the focus on the second half of 2022 was on getting the balance right. He said the improved trading results experienced in the first half of 2022 continued into the second half of the year.

The focus in the second half had been to improve the product sales mix and capitalise on the continued structural growth in demand for aluminum beverage cans, he added.

While Hulamin benefitted from the growth of the beverage cans sector, the company’s main activity is aluminium rolling, which accounts for 80% of the company’s revenue.

In previous years, Hulamin exported more than 60% of the company’s rolled products to Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Gounder, however, told The Witness that Hulamin’s South African markets have grown significantly in recent years.

With more than 1 000 workers, Hulamin is one of Pietermaritzburg’s biggest employers.