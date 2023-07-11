Hulamin employees down tools and embark on protest action outside company

By Shorné Bennie

Hulamin employees downed tools and participated in a strike outside the aluminium products company on Monday over grievances they say they have been trying to solve since 2014.

The employees picketed and sang outside the different entrances to the company as well as outside the main entrance on Monday morning, over issues with their medical aid subsidisation and retirement fund benefits.

A shop steward employee and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa trade union (Numsa) member who asked to remain unnamed said they are failing to find a resolution with their employee and decided to embark on the strike.

“We have tried to solve the issue since 2014. The first issue that we trying to solve is that the company has capped its contribution towards our medical aid funds. Whether the rate increases or not, they contribute a fixed amount.”

During Covid-19, we saw the importance of having medical aid. We have referred [the matter] to a bargaining council, where even if they pay half the amount, we can discuss that.

“The other grievance that we have is that we want to be treated fairly regarding the amount that we receive for our retirement fund benefits. We want to receive a fair amount like the [administration] staff members. We don’t want equal, as we know people are receiving funds according to their position in the company.”

“We just want a fair amount. This is causing division among us,” said the employee. The employee added that the strike will continue indefinitely. Hulamin Group communications manager Noma Kanyile said the matter has not been resolved and Numsa has resorted to strike action.

“Numsa has raised a mutual interest dispute, the demands relate respectively to the medical aid subsidisation and retirement fund benefits. The matter has not been resolved,” said Kanyile.