By Shorné Bennie
21 Aug 2023
07:01

Human skeleton found on Maple Road, Pietermaritzburg

Saps Spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the condition of the skeleton showed it had been there for some time

The police were called out to Maple Road, in Pietermaritzburg, after a passerby found the remains of a human skeleton last Friday afternoon.

The skeleton was reportedly found along a pathway. Pietermaritzburg Saps Spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the condition of the skeleton showed it had been there for some time.

“A passerby found a human skeleton that was completely dry. The bones of the skeleton had no flesh. The skeleton had orange pants around the waist and it could not be established whether it’s a male or female,” said Gwala.

Gwala added that an inquest case has been opened in Pietermaritzburg for further investigation.

