Human skeleton found on Maple Road, Pietermaritzburg

By Shorné Bennie

The police were called out to Maple Road, in Pietermaritzburg, after a passerby found the remains of a human skeleton last Friday afternoon.

The skeleton was reportedly found along a pathway. Pietermaritzburg Saps Spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the condition of the skeleton showed it had been there for some time.

“A passerby found a human skeleton that was completely dry. The bones of the skeleton had no flesh. The skeleton had orange pants around the waist and it could not be established whether it’s a male or female,” said Gwala.

Gwala added that an inquest case has been opened in Pietermaritzburg for further investigation.