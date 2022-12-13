‘I won’t apologise’ — councillor accused of videoing meter reader

Lethiwe Makhanya

“I will not apologise to anyone, they must charge me.”

These are the words of Msunduzi Municipality councillor Randal Adams, who is accused of taking a video of a meter reader and accusing her of faking the meter readings.

The video, showing a meter reader sitting at a bus stop recording something in a book, started circulating on social media last week.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi meter readers demand apology after colleague captured in misleading video

After the video circulated, other meter readers became angry and protested outside the City Hall demanding that action be taken against Adams or that he give a public apology for humiliating their fellow employee and accusing her of wrongdoing without proof.

Adams has since broken his silence on the matter denying that he took the video and circulated it on social media.

He said the video was taken by a resident from Woodlands where the employee was and that he (Adams) was not there when the video was being recorded.

I only arrived where the meter reader was half-an-hour later and by that time the video was already taken and was sent to me. When you listen to the video, you can even hear that it is not my voice. That is why I am saying that the municipality can charge me if they want, but I am not going to apologise to anybody.

Adams, however, admitted that he confiscated the papers that the employee was using to fill in the readings. He said he did this because he believed she was faking the meter readings.

“When I got there I stood across from where the meter reader was and eventually went and sat next to her pretending to be waiting for a taxi. I did that because I wanted to see what she was doing. I witnessed what she was doing and confiscated the paperwork.

When I checked, I saw that the addresses she was filling were like a 20-minute drive from where she was, but they are saying she was waiting for transport. “

ALSO READ | ‘We are at risk,’ say City meter readers in Pietermaritzburg

During the protest, meter readers revealed that they no longer feel safe because people are now chasing them away when they go and try to perform their duties.

Last week, municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba said they were investigating the matter.

On Tuesday municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said they are dealing with the matter internally.