IFP wins previous ANC ward in Pietermaritzburg

The IFP on Wednesday defeated the ANC in by-elections held in Pietermaritzburg’s Sweetwaters, an area previously regarded as the ruling party’s stronghold.

The by-elections were called after the ward became vacant following the death of ANC Ward Councillor Phumulani Gabuza.

IFP candidate Sibusiso Ntuli garnered 2408 votes, defeating ANC candidate Nomthandozo Khumalo, who received 1640 votes.

IFP Women’s Brigade national chairperson, Princess Phumzile Buthelezi, who has been leading the IFP elections campaign in the area, described the party’s victory as proof that the IFP will win the KwaZulu-Natal province in next year’s general elections.

It shows that the IFP is ready and well prepared for the 2024 national elections. Prior to this victory today, there were those who have been saying that the IFP will not win in 2024 as it was a rural party.

“By winning this ward in Msunduzi here in Pietermaritzburg, we have proven them wrong.

“The IFP is unstoppable,” she said.

Ward 2 and Ward 25

Ward 2 was one of the three wards in the uMgungundlovu District Municipality where voting took place on Wednesday.

In the district’s Msunduzi ward 25, which become vacant following DA councillor Mike Bond’s move to the National Assembly where he took up an MP position, the DA was able to retain the ward.

The IFP and DA victories have weakened the ANC in the Msunduzi Municipality.

In the 2021 municipal elections, the ANC dropped to below 50% in the Msunduzi Municipality, where the party is currently batting accusations of failure to deliver services to residents.

The IFP and DA are currently part of a coalition seeking to dislodge the ANC from power in next year’s general elections.

The ANC, which in recent months has been losing by-elections in KZN to the IFP, however on Wednesday retained its Ward 12 in the uMshwathi Municipality.

Ward 12 in uMshwathi Municipality became vacant following the death of an ANC ward councillor,