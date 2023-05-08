Illegal buildings to be demolished

By Akheel Sewsunker

According to a report released by the municipal manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, the municipality is taking a tough stance on illegal buildings, encroachment on municipal land and the invasion of council-owned land.

Mapholoba added that the decision was not taken lightly. He said the decision follows acts “by property owners who have a complete disregard for the laws, policies and municipal bylaws and a deliberate act of non compliance by building owners”.

Mapholoba said the municipality were making moves against illegal buildings.

The municipality has commenced a process of the clean-up of all non-compliance in terms of the National Business Act 103 of 1977 and Msunduzi problem building bylaws … We will be seeking demolition orders, warrants of arrests where necessary and issuing summons to appear in court.

Mapholoba reiterated that residents cannot build on council land without permission.

“The municipality has adopted a process of demolition of any [illegal] structure which has been built on council land,” he said.