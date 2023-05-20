Illegal crèche in filthy state

By Chris Ndaliso

Social workers were greeted by squalid conditions, a makeshift window covered with a blanket, and a putrid smell at a dilapidated building in Church Street on Friday.

They embarked on a mission to rescue 26 children, aged between one and four, who were being sent to an illegal daycare centre.

Meanwhile, the Msunduzi Municipality also dispatched its team to investigate the dire state of the premises.

Weekend Witness was informed that parents are charged between R350 and R400 per month for their children to be kept in such appalling conditions where they have to use a communal toilet to relieve themselves.

On entering the Telly Tubby crèche, there’s a gaping hole above the door where the ceiling should have been, the window frame is empty and an old blanket serves as a replacement for a glass window.

The state of the crèche

Social Development and Msunduzi were notified by The Witness on Thursday about the state of the crèche following a concerned parent’s social media post expressing dissatisfaction with the facility.

When the reporters visited the crèche on Thursday, a woman who identified herself as Maria Amidu said she was an employee and that the crèche owner had returned to her home country, Zimbabwe, to attend to a family matter.

Amidu evaded questions concerning the registration status and daily routine of the children.

However, during Thursday’s visit to the crèche, social workers took swift action, calling for an immediate closure and relocation of the children to a more suitable environment until their parents returned from work.

They questioned Amidu and it became clear that this was a bogus daycare centre.

There is no way that we will leave these children here. These people are not producing any paperwork so it is clear that this business is not registered. Our job is to call the police and have the children removed to a safe place until their parents return from work.

“What’s worrying is that there is not even a register with the names and contact numbers of the parents. Now tell me, if a child is attacked, or anything happens during the day, who do these people call? These children’s lives are at risk so this place has to be closed down,” said one social worker who is not being named because she is not allowed to speak to the media.

The social workers called police and other departments to arrange a place to accommodate the children.

Social Development

Social Development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said the children were taken to one of the nearest department centres with the help of the police.

He said the owners of the daycare centre were not cooperating with social workers.

The social workers were dispatched after The Witness made enquiries about the centre on Thursday and we had to act fast.

“What makes the place an even higher risk is that it is not registered. People need to know that they cannot run a crèche without following proper procedures. When you are doing that it is a criminal offence.

“The worst thing is that in these bogus centres you find incidents of abuse and it becomes very hard to follow a case if the crèches are not registered. It was our responsibility to make sure that children are kept in safe places,” he said.

He added that they have closed several centres like this across the province, including old-age homes.

Memela also encouraged community members to report other bogus centres as they are putting children’s lives in danger.

One of the parents, Lulama Bikwa, who had gone to drop off her child on Thursday, said she has been taking her child to this centre since he was nine months and now he is three years old.

They take good care of the children; the problem is the condition of the place

Msunduzi spokesperson

Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the building was not compliant with the national building regulations.

Our inspectors found that the environment was unhealthy and there were no ablution facilities for the children. The play area for the children is confined in the same living area and there is no ventilation. The walls and carpets are not cleaned and there are also no medical records for the children.

She said a contravention notice has been served for illegal occupation. The relevant authorities also shut down a second crèche which was operating from the same premises because it was unregistered.

*Additional reporting by Lethiwe Makhanya.