Imbali residents living in fear after 10 family members were gunned down

By Shorné Bennie

The community of Imbali Unit 14 is living in fear after 10 members of the Memela family were gunned down in their home in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to a close family friend, some residents even fear visiting the homes of those killed to pay their respects.

Siyabonga Mndebele, a close friend of the Memela family, said he has been unable to sleep and has been struggling to come to terms with the loss of those, who were as close as family to him.

“These were people that I knew very dearly, grandmother Memela was like a grandmother to me. I have been crying since Friday. I have been trying to be strong for the other [surviving family members]. What has happened is terrible. Innocent children have been killed. This is a very painful time for the family,” said Mndebele.

He said among the victims, were children who had their lives ahead of them and people the community loved.

[We lost] Grandmother Memela, her disabled sister-in-law, her son, her daughter, her daughter’s children, two girls and a boy, and the two other women, who were the girlfriends visiting their partners. One of the girlfriends, who was four months pregnant, was raped before she was killed.

Mndebele described grandmother Memela as someone who was a mother figure to many in the community. He is calling for the swift apprehension of those responsible for the killing.

He said that one of the survivors of the incident is a seven-year-old who was shot in his leg. The child is now orphaned as his mother, grandmother, and three elder siblings did not survive the incident. His grandfather was also killed last year in another shooting incident.

He added that the two young siblings, who were twins, had bright futures ahead of them.

One had just completed matric and the other had returned to complete her matric as she could not deal with the trauma of her grandfather being killed last year. So, she returned to school [this year] and now their lives have been cut short.

Mndebele said they are unsure of the funeral plans as they are still awaiting the post-mortem results.

Two suspects arrested

On Friday, SAPS members arrested two suspects, after a gang of four hitmen stormed the Memela family home on Friday.

SAPS responded to a tip-off, leading them to a place one kilometre away from the crime scene, where four suspects were found participating in a cleansing ritual.

The suspects opened fire on seeing the police, and a shootout ensued. One suspect was killed during the shootout, and has been identified by SAPS as a notorious criminal wanted for many crimes around Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

Two suspects were arrested and a fourth suspect managed to flee.

At the time of going to print on Sunday, KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said there were no further updates in the investigation.