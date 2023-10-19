Informal structures demolished in Jika Joe

By Lethiwe Makhanya

About 78 informal dwelling units were demolished by Msunduzi Human Settlements at Jika Joe Informal Settlement on Wednesday.

This came after a vigorous vetting process resulted in 44 households being relocated to the Jika Joe temporary residential units (TRU’s), while the balance were allocated to the Jika Joe community residential units (CRU’s).

According to a statement by Msunduzi Municipality, the families involved were made aware of the demolition and were given sufficient time to vacate their former homes and settle into their new respective accommodation, after which they consented to having their informal dwellings demolished.

“The demolition forms part of the Msunduzi Human Settlements Department’s drive to eradicate the informal settlement of Jika Joe which is associated with poor living conditions, pollution with overcrowding, poor waste management and a lack of basic services.

The Jika Joe Informal Settlement is a particular sore point for the municipality, especially where illegal electricity connections are concerned and the image it portrays from the national transportation route (N3).

“Since the demolitions have started, over 75 illegal electricity connections have been removed. The demolition process aims eradicate slums and while providing adequate housing to improve the lives of the residents of Jika Joe,” read the statement.