Jika Joe: Call for mobile police station and patrols after spike in crime

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The lack of a mobile police station at Jika Joe informal settlement is one of the contributing factors to a recent increase in crime in the area.

A resident, who has been living in Jika Joe for over 10 years and who didn’t want to be named for safety reasons, said everything was fine until three weeks ago.

“Whenever winter is approaching the crime level escalates. People get murdered like flies. We fear for our safety, especially that of the children. The community is trying to fight crime in the area, but we also need the police to co-operate and respond on time,” she said.

The woman added that there is a group of people who break into people’s homes and take whatever they want.

It is difficult to know the root cause of this. Suspects have their faces covered while committing such crimes.

“The least they could do is to give us a mobile police station. If that is too much, there must be a van that will be responsible for patrolling in this area,” she added.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said on Monday that there was a fight that led to the death of a man, Njabulo Mchunu.

He was assaulted with a sharp object. No one has been arrested. The police are investigating a murder case.

At around 11 am on Sunday, in H-Road, it is alleged that Thembela Xaba (39) went to his girlfriend’s house.

When he couldn’t find her, he allegedly assaulted a 13-year-old child at the house. “A fight then broke out and the community also took part in the fight. Two suspects were arrested for assault,” Gwala said.

On Saturday, at around 12.30 am, it is alleged that a Zimbabwean national, Ajansu Ishmail (30), was stabbed with a sharp object on the left side of the neck.

“These are separate incidents. Police are aware of what is happening in the area,” said Gwala.

They do have plans in place in terms of conducting crime prevention operations and police visibility. The community also needs to take part and work with the police. In terms of a mobile police station there is a process that needs to be followed

Msunduzi Ward 33 councillor Suraya Reddy said every weekend they are faced with deaths.

“Provincial and government departments need to step in immediately as on a local level we won’t be able to resolve this. The SAPS can’t sit and guard them 24/7.”

Reddy said the settlement has been here since 1994 with over 5 000 residents — a mixed population of foreign nationals and South Africans.

“Every week we get an average of two killings, excluding the electrocutions and other deaths,” said Reddy.

She added that the SAPS supply stats and information to the relevant departments and nothing happens.

“Social ills are huge in this area,” she added. Pietermaritzburg central community policing forum chairperson (CPF) Allan Werner said one of the contributing factors to the increase in criminal activity is thick vegetation and the lack of lighting in the area.

The following day, you find bodies along the river banks even behind Manor Flats. For the month we had 27 house break-ins in Manor Flats. We had to ask for assistance from private security companies and the community members are also patrolling. Crime has increased tremendously

Werner added that people who commit these crimes in the ward come from other areas.

“We need to encourage people to take part in community patrols, even up to getting involved with the police and having meetings with the police constantly,” said Werner.