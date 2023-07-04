Jika Joe residents overjoyed to be first tenants of rental units

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A Jika Joe resident, who had resigned herself to “dying in a shack” could not describe her happiness on Monday when she was handed the keys to one of the first Jika Joe rental units.

The state-housing project consists of 14 four-storey blocks, painted in pastel colours and with two-bedroom apartments.

The completed Phase One comprises 440 apartments of the planned 760 total yield of apartments that make up the R445 million low-cost affordable rental housing project.

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Sipho “KK” Nkosi, together with Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla and uMgungundlovu District Municipality mayor Mzi Zuma officiated the first allocation of units to qualifying eligible rental tenants of the Jika Joe Community Residential Unit (CRU) in Msunduzi Municipality’s Ward 33.

Armed security kept a vigilant eye on proceedings at the handover. The ready-for-occupation phase one of the rental housing project has cost the government R164 million so far.

Who qualifies?

To qualify to rent, tenants have to earn between R801 and R3 500 per month. MEC Nkosi said they have two sites that have been serviced where houses will be built for Jika Joe residents who don’t qualify for this rental scheme.

Those sites are located in Signal Hill and at Ethembeni. We want to appeal to the people to take good care of these flats. Our government doesn’t discriminate. Government has a policy to take care of the vulnerable groups.

“We encourage people to understand that this is a rental house. When they have problems when it comes to making payments, they know what to do. Beneficiaries are those who are not receiving a high income to be able to afford flats like these,” said Nkosi.

One of the beneficiaries of Phase One, who was handed her flat on Monday, Silvia Ndlela said she had accepted that she would die in a shack.

God is great. I have been living here for years. I had already lost hope that we will get better housing. I stay with two children and two grandchildren and survive on pension money.

Another beneficiary, Matho Dlamini (65), said she is grateful for her flat.

“I have four children and six grandchildren.

“I don’t have words to describe how happy I am for this donation. I have been staying at Jika Joe for 19 years,” she said.

Four phases of the project

Jeff Nxumalo from Groundworks said the project is divided into four phases.

“This phase, 1A, has 404 units with two bedrooms. There is another phase 1 B, but the issue is that there are still informal settlement units on that site. The whole idea is to clear that area as people move into this space so that we are able to build more units. Since it’s a rental programme, it is based on income level of R700 for two-bedroom units,” he said.

He added that they will be starting a process of putting the 170 beneficiaries and continue to screen more so that we get 404. Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said they will ensure that these flats are safe.

The need for social housing is crucial for the development of any city and in ensuring that all citizens can live with dignity.

“Any government would have failed in its constitutional mandate if it continues to exclude the poor segments of its society from sharing in and enjoying the basic privileges of amenities that they are entitled to: decent shelter, access to economic opportunities, schools, good neighbourhoods,” said Thebolla.

Msunduzi Municipality ward 33 councillor Suraya Reddy said this handover has shown that government comes through and provides programmes conducive to the community and their needs.

“I welcome and support the housing project in the ward as it is part of the investment and growing of the city.

“Now we know that we have a decent place for people who have suffered for many years,” she said