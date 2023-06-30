Jika Joe residents protest over housing

By Akheel Sewsunker

The residents of the Jika Joe informal settlements were up in arms protesting about their struggles in the area.

According to the Ward 33 councillor, Suraya Reddy, the protests started in the early hours of the morning.

“The reason for the protests is that the people from the informal settlement heard on the radio that the MEC was coming to the area on Monday to hand over the flats to some of the residents.

She added that this sparked the protests that occurred in the early hours of the morning.

I did not know about this, I was not invited by anyone, the Mayor did not tell me about this. The people in the camps heard about it and then they heard it on the radio which sparked the protests. The people who do not qualify for the flats want RDP houses for themselves.

She added that the roads were obstructed earlier today and the residents were burning tires in the vicinity.

*This is a developing story.