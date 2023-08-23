Judgment reserved in local senior teacher versus SGB case

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A Durban Labour Court Judge reserved judgment in an application by a senior teacher of a top Pietermaritzburg school to release pay withheld by the school governing body (SGB).

This senior teacher is currently under investigation after allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation of staff surfaced last month.

He denied all the allegations made against him and claimed the allegations are “a vicious attack on his character and credibility, and an attempt to have him removed”.

Background

Last month the SGB filed an urgent interdict to have the senior teacher removed from the school pending the investigations.

According to court papers, the allegations against the senior teacher ranged from sexual harassment, intimidation, nepotism and misconduct. It was alleged that the teacher made sexual remarks to female staff members.

Other allegations were of “inappropriate behaviour on school trips, including excessive drinking and smoking in front of learners, verbal abuse towards staff members, screaming at staff members, throwing files at staff members, emotional blackmail, and badmouthing staff members behind their backs”.

The matter was before the Pietermaritzburg high court on an urgent basis, however, it was struck off the roll after the court ruled that it was not urgent.

On Tuesday, the senior teacher appeared at the Durban Labour court before Judge Kelsey Allen.

According to court papers, his claim in the Labour Court concerned non-payment of remuneration due to him.

The teacher claimed that he receives a salary from the Department of Education as well as the SGB.

“In summary, Section 38A of the South African School Act 64 permits governing bodies to pay state employees an additional remuneration in exchange for that state employee to perform additional duties,” stated the teacher in his founding affidavit.

He added that the additional remuneration was a decisive factor in his decision to accept the appointment and relocate in 2022. In the high court papers, the senior teacher claimed that at the end June, the SGB held a meeting and discussed the withholding of his salary in terms of Section 38A of the South African School Act 64 of 1996.

“The decision to withhold my remuneration was communicated to me in a correspondence later that day wherein, the SGB also stated they are intent on pressuring the Department of Education to suspend me pending investigation into the complaints against me,” read his affidavit.

In his affidavit, the teacher submitted that he had a contractual right to the remuneration and a contractual duty to carry out his additional duties.

Judge Allen, after hearing arguments from SGB and the senior teacher’s legal counsel, reserved judgment on the matter. She said she will hand down a judgment in due course.

The SGB’s counter application was not heard, and the Department of Education requested time to file an answering affidavit in the counter application.

The matter was adjourned for the filing of further affidavits.