KwaMpumuza man’s body found near Sweetwaters bus stop

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A young man from KwaMpumuza was found dead near the bus stop in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday morning.

It is alleged that Thuthukani Ndlela (29) was taken from his home by five men in a vehicle on Wednesday night around 9.50 pm. The suspects allegedly knocked on the door and asked for him. When he went to the door, the suspects asked him for a laptop which he denied knowing anything about.

It is further alleged that they grabbed hold of him and dragged him out of the house saying that “today is the day where he will talk”. The suspects allegedly opened the car boot, put him inside and drove off.

It is further alleged that he was beaten to a pulp in the KwaNxamalala area, and found the following day dead in the Imbubu area. Ndlela sustained multiple injuries on his body and an open wound to his forehead.

A family member who didn’t want to be named told The Witness that even though Ndlela was troublesome, he didn’t deserve to die the way he did. “We got the shock of our lives when we were alerted about this discovery.

We rushed to the scene and found him lying there dead. We are not sure what he did … we are very much disturbed by this incident.

The local induna Mxolisi Mwelase condemned the act of people taking the law into their own hands. “Even though some people are out of line, no one is entitled to take the law into their own hands.”

Msunduzi Municipality ward 40 councillor Jabu Ngubo said the incident makes the community feel uneasy.

“When the suspects have been caught, people need to contact the relevant stakeholders to deal with this matter and allow the law to take its cause,” she said. Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a murder case has been opened for investigation and no one has been arrested as yet.