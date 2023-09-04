KZN Language Institute celebrates 10th birthday

By Shorné Bennie

These are exciting times for the KZN Language Institute as they celebrate their 10th birthday.

They are also celebrating moving into their new premises at St Charles College (SCC).

The institute offers programmes in English as well as various other languages for students, working people and travellers. Jenny Kerchoff, who started the institute, said the journey began when she was completing her post-graduate studies.

I was completing my post grad in language acquisition at UKZN when I was approached to assist at the university’s language centre, and that was in 2000.

“Then in 2013 the KZN Language Institute became independent. It became a non-profit organisation and has been assisting and teaching foreign language students English and overcoming language barriers, ” said Kerchoff.

The KZN Language Institute faced closure during Covid-19. However, it still made a difference in the lives of many, especially pupils learning at home during the lockdown.

“We were on the brink of closing during Covid-19 then we were approached by SCC to assist with their international pupils who chose SCC for their schooling.

We were doing online learning. We survived being closed and now we celebrate 10 years

She said that it is very exciting to witness the relationships and sharing of cultures when there is no language barrier. “We have students teaching each other about their culture and food. We are also very happy when those who come to us are able to find employment or excel in their careers. It is very encouraging.”

Kerchoff said she is extremely thankful to SCC for coming to their rescue during the Covid-19 pandemic years.

“We really want to thank them for approaching to assist pupils at the school and now we we have a residence at the school also. We are really thankful for the opportunity,” said Kerchoff.

The KZN Language Institute celebrated their new residence at St Charles College on Saturday.