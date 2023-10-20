KZN Legislature speaker warns MPLs

By Khethukuthula Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal Legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce has threatened stern action against MPLs who fail to provide valid reasons for their failure to attend sittings, reminding them that they were elected to serve the public.

Speaking during Thursday’s KZN Legislature sitting in Pietermaritzburg, Boyce said there have been instances where MPLs had failed to attend sittings without providing any valid reasons for their absence.

Should an MPL fail to attend three consecutive sittings without a valid reason, then the legislature will be compelled to invoke the Constitution.

The Constitution allows for the removal of an MPL who fails to provide valid reasons for missing three consecutive sittings. Valid reasons include ill health, bereavement and maternity leave.

While it is the duty of political parties to submit an attendance register for their MPLs, Boyce said failure by the political parties to submit the register will not provide protection for the culprits. “The Legislature has a way of establishing who is attending sittings and who is not,” she said.

The Legislature and its members, Boyce said, should always be exemplary when it comes to service delivery and adhering to rules. Boyce was speaking hours after the Legislature, along with several KZN government departments and entities, was awarded trophies by the auditor-general for producing credible financial statements.

“As an institution that is responsible for keeping a watchful eye on how government departments handled public finances, it was fundamentally important for the legislature to also lead by example,” she said.

“When we began the sixth administration four years ago, we sat with our management and emphasised that it was fundamentally important for them to exercise vigilance to ensure good governance standards were adhered to.

“The political leadership did not only make a clarion call for management to ensure that it handled the public purse with care and implements legislature programmes effectively, but it also ensured that it worked closely with management to ensure that our vision was implemented to the teeth,” Boyce said.

Addressing MPLs during the same sitting, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the trophies were evidence that there has been significant improvement in the province’s audit outcomes.

The KwaZulu-Natal executive council has committed that provincial departments will continue to improve the audit outcomes in the future administrative terms.

“Buoyed by the marked improved audit outcomes for the 2022/23 financial year wherein, among others, 86% of the auditees submitted financial statements that were free from material misstatements, compared to 50% in the last year of the previous administration, the executive council asserted that there will be more positive outcomes in the future.

“The executive council also emphasised a strict zero-tolerance approach towards non-compliance and enforcement of accountability,” she said.

In the previous financial year, [seven] provincial departments — Office of the Premier; Provincial Treasury; Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs; Economic Development; Environmental Affairs and Tourism; Community Safety; and Agriculture and Rural Development — received clean audits.

“We have laid a solid foundation for future clean audits. We need to ensure that we provide heightened attention and guidance to those departments that are struggling to realise positive outcomes.

“This is about service delivery to our people and a government that is responsive to the needs of the people, anchored on compliance, accountability and transparency among other pillars,” she said.

While other provincial departments, including Health, did not receive clean audit outcomes, Dube-Ncube said the provincial Cabinet was encouraged by the fact that even those departments that did not get unqualified audit outcomes had performed better than in previous years.