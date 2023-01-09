Last Dance event ‘a boost for Pietermaritzburg’s economy’

Chris Ndaliso

The Last Dance Music Festival has achieved Msunduzi’s desired goal to promote local economic development and attract investment, the city said Sunday.

The event, held at the Oval Cricket Stadium on Saturday, December 31 2022, further sought to market the city as a tourism destination, to promote local economic development and attract investment, develop and empower local artists, contribute towards social cohesion and stability; and to empower the youth, local entrepreneurs and local SMMEs.

Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebola said the event was one of the big economic contributors to the city of Pietermaritzburg and will positively impact on the tourism and hospitality sector, which were hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the July unrest.

The city reportedly spent R3 million on the event.

“Over 2 000 jobs were created through local service providers, including SMMEs, marshalls and general workers. Accommodation establishments reported that they were already fully booked by Friday 30th December, 2022. The city welcomed thousands of people who attended the event. The contribution of this event to the GDP [of the city] is approximately R7 million.

“We are elated about the economic spinoffs that the event has brought to our city. One of the key drivers towards reigniting the tourism sector recovery is events tourism as it promotes domestic travel by attracting future visitors, who can boost local job creation through spending,” said Thebolla, adding that a detailed economic impact assessment report will be available in the next week or two as the information has to be verified and audited.

He said the event was in line with the city’s vision 2040 of a vibrant city that provides high-spirited, energetic and lively events, adding that the council had agreed the Last Dance Music Festival would assist in showcasing the beauty of the capital city and also put Pietermaritzburg on the South African and global map through its marketing platforms and avenues.

This will boost the city’s local economy especially for the business community and attract tourism investment. Featured were 24 local artists with tickets selling from R150 (general), R300 (grandstand) and R700 for the VIP area.

Those with cooler boxes paid R50. It was also televised live on international platforms, which contributed to marketing the Pietermaritzburg brand.

Event organiser Sipho Ndaba of Mbawula Events said small, medium and micro enterprises benefitted from the event. He said 29 people from the ward earned a wage for five days.

“This event was good for the city because you need a stimulant to get people to visit your place. We are trying to change the mentality that when people come to KZN they only focus on Durban. There are long-term spinoffs through this event.

From the set-up, all those people were booked into local accommodation. SABC crew and others were all booked into local establishments. Vendors were given free space to trade and there was also a beer hall and local garages also benefitted. We will get the SABC stats next week

Bed & breakfast owners Rudolph Kotze and Bongiwe Ngubane said their establishments were busy on the day of the event.

Kotze, of Gateside Guest House in Hilton, said he had two new bookings on the day before the event and seven more bookings on the day of the event.

“We have had quite a number of guests on the day of the event but I wouldn’t know if those people were in town for the event, but it was business,” he said. Ngubane, of Bongiwe Ngubane BnB in Scottsville, said they were fully booked on the day of the event. “I heard two people were in for the event but I didn’t ask everyone if they were going to attend. Any event that promotes local business is good,” said Ngubane.

Chairperson of the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics Anthony Waldhausen said he would like to see the report before commenting.

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said he would only comment extensively once a detailed report has been made available.

For now I can say if the event was successful, people and local businesses benefitted, then there should be no problem. This can only be a sign that our city will grow if events like this benefit our people

The DA’s Ross Strachan said under the current financial, administration and ongoing collapse of infrastructure, the city should be focusing on core functions such as paying creditors and making sure basic service delivery is prioritised.

“Having events under normal circumstances, with a healthy financial environment and having basic services executed would not be a problem. The fact that Eskom enforced load reduction due to non-payment, the fact that services were not being executed in terms of electricity/water/waste collection has not been up to standard.

“This whilst the municipality is spending money on non-core functions and luxury events is a complete slap in the face to our residents …” he said.