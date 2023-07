By Chanel George

On reviewing the Royal Show, the last in Pietermaritzburg as it moves to a new location next year, the organisers said it was a huge success. This year marked the Royal Agricultural Society’s 173rd anniversary.

According to a press release issued by the CEO of the society, Terry Strachan, the event, which attracted 115 496 visitors, was co-sponsored by Coca-Cola, First National Bank, East Coast Radio, and the Red Meat Producers’ Organisation.

Strachan said based on internal social-media comments, people were happy with the exhibits’ quality and the entertainment on offer.

The agricultural exhibition saw two national livestock championships; one for the Chianina cattle breed (a very large meat cow with Italian ancestry) and the other for the Hampshire Down sheep breed.

According to in-house statistics, livestock numbers exceeded forecasts, despite the difficulties affecting the national economy in general and agriculture in particular.

The Gold Cup Cattle Parade in the main arena marked the traditional conclusion of the competitive cattle and sheep sections’ participation on the afternoon of May 31.

“The KZN Youth Show, which catered to school-age children and students, took place throughout the first weekend and provided a fun-filled educational experience. It received strong support in terms of participation and public attention,” said Strachan.

On May 29, the KZN portion of the Toyota SA young auctioneer competition was held.

Five entries were submitted, and Angus Williamson, Brandon Leer and Johan von Wielligh, three seasoned auctioneers, judged the event.

Both Fiso Hadebe and John Cannon advanced to the final round, which will take place in September at Nampo Cape in Bredasdorp. Hadebe finished in second place.

“The Royal Show carcass competition took place on May 30 and was broadcast live online nationally.”

The year 2023 witnessed a corresponding improvement after last year’s lacklustre bidding, with the second-highest price of R2 200 per kilogram ever recorded for a lamb carcass in South Africa

According to in-house statistics, Facebook page “likes” grew from 15 476 in 2017 to 23756 in 2023, and online ticket sales grew from 1 479 in 2017 to 5 217 this year, with 50 videos created and posted on Facebook, along with 14 live streams