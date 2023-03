Londiwe Xulu

Liberty Midlands Mall will be hosting an All White Bubbly Fair on Saturday with sparkling wine and MCC brands, delicious food and live entertainment.

The all-white-themed event will be held in the Edgars undercover parking from noon to 10 pm.

Tickets are R200 per person and include a complimentary glass of bubbly on arrival.

If you buy two tickets from the mall’s All White Bubbly Fair kiosk near the centre court, you’ll get one free ticket.

This offer is valid until Friday.