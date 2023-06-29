Local attorney to the rescue

By Akheel Sewsunker

Local attorney Suren Singh came to the legal aid of residents in the northern areas and successfully fought for their water meters to be reinstated this week.

This after Msunduzi Municipality restricted the water supply and removed water meters from many properties last week.

The disconnection drive targeted residents whose water bills were in arrears, but instead of restricting the water supply, municipal workers completely removed the water meters from a number of homes, despite residents claiming they had not tampered with them.

Singh offered his services to fight the cases pro bono on behalf of three residents who could not afford to do so.

"Before we could present to court, the municipality saw the light and allowed the water to be reconnected. This was done on Tuesday. The people from the second case were reconnected yesterday morning," he said.

“Before we could present to court, the municipality saw the light and allowed the water to be reconnected. This was done on Tuesday. The people from the second case were reconnected yesterday morning,” he said.

Singh said it was a victory for the northern areas.

“This was a human rights issue and it must be sorted out. There was an old woman and her children whose case I presented, who are poor and had no means of income.”

A breakthrough for residents

Singh said the case was a breakthrough for Pietermaritzburg residents and hoped it would set a precedent going forward.

[The outcome of this case] restored the dignity of bathing for many people. There are many more residents that are experiencing the same problem and need their water restored.

One of the residents, who asked to remain unnamed out of fear of reprisal, said she was traumatised when armed municipal security guards arrived to disconnect her lights.

“A Toyota Quantum full of municipal security guards and three vans blocked off our road. The guards were heavily armed with guns and surrounded our home like we were criminals,” she said.

“[The municipality] refused to listen to anything we had to say. We are sitting with high accounts that cannot be explained by the municipality. They mix up the accounts and we are just expected to pay the amounts that they ask for.

“They don’t even accept an affordable amount that we can at least pay. We are currently unemployed. It is hard for us.

Northern Areas Ratepayers and Residents Association

The Northern Areas Ratepayers and Residents Association (Narra) said it is pleased with the outcome.

“We appreciate what Suren Singh has done for our residents, especially since water is a basic human right as per chapter 2 of the Constitution,” they said.

“Whilst we understand disconnections are being done to collect revenue from residents, we must take note of the auditor-general’s recommendations. Msunduzi only collects from 30% of its residents. The auditor-general has recommended they collect from the other 70%, which they are not doing,” said Narra.

Narra called for equality for all during these times.

“The municipality needs to stop saying we mustn’t divide our communities when it is their actions that have created division. For example, the deputy mayor noted to Nkululeko settlements that he would have their meters audited and illegal connections would be taken down before the transformer was put back because illegal connections are the reason it blew up in the first place.

“However, this was never done and is a blatant disrespect to ratepayers who do pay and go through financial struggles because if they don’t pay their water and electricity gets disconnected.”

Msunduzi municipality

Meanwhile, Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhzie said there was adequate reason for the disconnections.

“The consumers were found to have been tampering with the water supply and action was taken against them for the tampering of water supply,” she said. Mkhize added that there will be a process to be followed for the reconnections.

Council will reinstate restricted supply of water and follow a specific process in the respect of the tampering. Once that process is concluded, council will then approach the courts to have a fine imposed on these debtors and possibly jail for those repeated offenders

Mkhize added that the issue of illegal connections was a constant problem.

“The issue of illegal connections and/or meter tampering is a serious challenge which costs the municipality a significant amount in revenue and places the water infrastructure under severe stress.

“The municipality continues to urge the members of the community who may be aware of illegal water and electricity connections, meter tampering and any form of illegal interference with the infrastructure to report this immediately.