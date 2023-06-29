Local bishop feels blessed to have met Pope Francis

By Chanel George

A former Pietermaritzburg priest, Bishop Neil Frank, of the Mariannhill Diocese, said he was “truly blessed” to be afforded a meeting with Pope Francis in Rome earlier this month.

Frank was one of the members of the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference (SACBC) who went to Rome to engage with the Vatican leader on issues pertaining to its local parishes.

Initially, the SACBC’s planned formal meeting with the pope had to be cancelled because he had been admitted to hospital.

However, he was discharged on June 16 and a special informal meeting was arranged to meet with the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

The meeting

The meeting was held at the pontiff’s residence at Domus Sanctae Marthae in the Vatican City.

The meeting was part of SACBC’s “ad limina” visit, which is a formal trip made by all bishops from a single region to discuss issues specific to their regions with the pope. It is separate from other trips a bishop might make to the Vatican, such as to attend a synod. Bishop Frank leads the Mariannhill Diocese, in Durban, which is South Africa’s second most populous diocese.

He said his visit to Rome lasted 10 days.

“The ad limina lasted six days. The last time the SACBC met with the Pope was in 2014,” said Frank.

He said the pilgrimage to Rome usually takes place every six to seven years.

Much of our time was taken up by visiting the Vatican government. However, it is always good to meet the people there,” said Frank.

The spiritual part of their programme saw them celebrating Mass at St Peter’s Basilica.

“We also had Mass at St Mary Major to celebrate the doctrine of Mary, the mother of God,” he said.